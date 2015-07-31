Library Acquires Complete Kansas City Star Archive October 11, 2017

October has been celebrated as National Family History Month since the United States Congress passed a resolution in 2001. In addition to its numerous resources and programs for genealogists and family history enthusiasts, Mid-Continent Public Library has acquired a new resource that will help Kansas Citians dramatically decrease their research hours and increase their discoveries—unrestricted access to 137 years of issues from their newspaper of record, The Kansas City Star. Through a partnership with NewsBank, an organization that consolidates and archives records, the Library now offers its customers online access to every issue of the Star ever published from 1880 to present—completely free of charge. “Connecting area residents to their local history is an important part of what a modern library’s mission should be,” said Steven V. Potter, MCPL Director and CEO. “We are the collectors and curators of our community’s stories, and this new asset, which MCPL owns the license to in perpetuity, allows us to fulfill this mission to a higher degree.” This is the first time in history this resource is available to the public 24/7 at no cost and with the enhanced ability to conduct a keyword search, returning results in a matter of seconds—rather than hours that would have previously been spent poring over microfilm. The Kansas City Star archive includes nearly three million pages of news that have been completely digitized and cataloged—a process that took more than a year to complete. MCPL joins the ranks of other public libraries that offer a complete archive of their local newspaper including those in Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Dallas, Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Washington D.C. While the archive offers endless benefits for family history enthusiasts and genealogists, it also offers a vast array of benefits to other groups including attorneys, real estate professionals, community organizations (religious, civic, etc.), students of all ages, and even business owners. “I am a huge fan of the KC Star database and use it almost every day!” said David W. Jackson, local historian and author who uses the archive for his work as well as for numerous local nonprofits that he is involved in. “Articles from the Star’s database bring daily life of Kansas City’s past to life… I have had an MCPL library card since I was four years old in 1974. Never could I have imagined the breadth and depth of invaluable, helpful information that that library [card] number affords to me as a patron. Applause to MCPL and to the Midwest Genealogy Center for their foresight and for investing resources in this (and many other) online resources!” To explore the archive, all users need is a valid MCPL Access Pass (Library card). For those without an Access Pass, they can go online to mymcpl.org/newcard and apply or stop by any MCPL branch to get a day pass and start searching. Library customers may begin using The Kansas City Star archive at mymcpl.org/KCStarArchive During Family History Month, Mid-Continent Public Library and its Midwest Genealogy Center will also offer a broad range of other resources and programs (18 programs in total), including their annual Fall Lock-In on Friday, October 13 (register by October 12), from 6 p.m. to midnight with extra research hours, food and drink, research breaks with a certified yoga instructor, and games and prizes. Additional genealogy programs include: · Beginning Genealogy on October 10, 10:00 a.m.

· Finding Your Italian Ancestors on October 11, 7:00 p.m.

· Researching Your Civil War Soldier on October 19, 7:00 p.m.

· German Research Discussion Group on October 21, 2:00 p.m.

· Beginning Ancestry Library Edition on October 23, 7:00 p.m.

· Walkabout at MGC on October 24, 2:00 p.m.

The Midwest Genealogy Center is open daily in Independence, Mo., and its use is free and open to Kansas City-area residents as well as visitors from around the world. To register for any of these programs, or to learn more about family history research, visit midwestgenealogycenter.org







