The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2016 fall term have been announced. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success!
Natalie Bender of Lees Summit
Dalton Botts of Lees Summit
Lauren Heisel of Lees Summit
Danielle Hurn of Lees Summit
Allen Retzler of Lees Summit
Kayla Schaefer of Lees Summit
