Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Local Graceland University Students Named To...

Local Graceland University Students Named To Honors List For Fall 2016

December 24, 2016

The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2016 fall term have been announced. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success!

Natalie Bender of Lees Summit
Dalton Botts of Lees Summit
Lauren Heisel of Lees Summit
Danielle Hurn of Lees Summit
Allen Retzler of Lees Summit
Kayla Schaefer of Lees Summit

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.



