Local students selected to perform at 58th presidential inauguration January 17, 2017

SPRINGFIELD – When the 45th president of the United States is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Missouri State University Chorale will be front and center. The Chorale, directed by Dr. Cameron LaBarr, will perform during the nationally televised inaugural ceremony.

Missouri State Chorale students from your area will travel to Washington, D.C. to sing at the inauguration.

Marli Griffith, a freshman vocal/choral major from Lee’s Summit, is a soprano. Griffith is a graduate of Lee's Summit West High School.

Emily McFadden, a junior music major from Liberty, is a soprano. McFadden is a graduate of Liberty North High School.

Kaylee Osborne, a senior music major from Blue Springs, is a soprano. Osborne is a graduate of Blue Springs High School.

Haley Stegeman, a freshman vocal/choral major from Kansas City, is an alto. Stegeman is a graduate of Park Hill South High School.

Eric Swanson, a senior vocal/choral major from Independence, is a bass. Swanson is a graduate of Truman High School.

Chorale will perform in front of millions

Senator Roy Blunt, chairman of the 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee, made the announcement Oct. 7 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

“I’m very proud to announce that MSU’s Chorale will represent the university and the state of Missouri on the national stage at the 58th Presidential Inauguration,” said Blunt. “I have no doubt that the millions of Americans watching the ceremony will be as impressed with these incredibly talented students as all of us who have had the opportunity to hear them perform.”

Chorale is MSU’s flagship touring choir

This select choir of 50 voices has toured throughout the United States, Europe and South Africa and performs regularly at conferences of the American Choral Directors Association, Missouri Music Educators Association and the National Association for Music Education.

“We are honored that the Missouri State University Chorale has been selected to perform at the inauguration,” said Missouri State President Clifton M. Smart III. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for Chorale students to take part in an important and historic event.”





