Long Time LSHS JROTC Instructor Set to Retire

By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Twenty-two years after he joined the Lee's Summit School District, Technical Sergeant Joel Estes, or Dave to his friends and family, will retire at the end of the current school year. TSgt. Estes began the program at Lee's Summit High School back in 1995. The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) impacted him as a young man growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, and he returned to the program when he left active duty.





“It was a long term plan when he went into the Air Force,” Dixie Estes, his wife of 45 years this month, explained. TSgt. Estes knew upon leaving active duty status his job would center on teaching youth much as he had been taught.





“Colonel Menendez and I initiated the program,” TSgt. Estes said. Moving from Travis Air Force Base in California along with his wife, son Sean and daughter Andrayana, was just another move for the military family. “There was no break,” he said. “It was get here, get settled in, and get busy, just like any other assignment with just a thirty-day leave.”





“Once you are in the military, you kind of get used to it,” Dixie explained. “It’s called being ‘rigidly flexible.’” That rigid flexibility describes the life and sacrifice of this career-military family.

While JROTC program incorporates multiple programs in addition to classroom training, the Drill Team has been something of a specialty for the technical sergeant. The skills he learned back in his own high school experience are the same skills he has taught his own students for years. “We were state champions for three years running,” he said. “Sergeant Russell and Sergeant Evans ran the program and made an impression, lessons learned that I use to this day.”





For years TSgt. Estes has trained his students in the proper way to take to the drill floor, how to address a superior and how to correctly wear and care for the uniform, but his true lessons come down to the day-to-day interactions he has had with those students. “He gets the point across to kids without picking on them. He taught them how to do it the correct way,” Dixie said. That correction is never personal. “There is a life lesson that is part of it,” she said.





Life lessons have made their impact on his students, both current and former. “Sarge was a huge influence on me as an individual, and will be one of the people that stands out to me the most as an inspiration,” shared Bryan McBeth, a student from 1997 until 2001. “I’ve striven to be very much like him in a lot of the things that I do and also in the way I lead. He puts trust in those he chooses as leaders and doesn’t completely micromanage them. I salute you, Sarge.”





Emily Barton McDonald, another former student, recalled an experience on a trip to the nation’s capital to attend Summer Leadership School. “We had to get to minivans to carry all of our luggage and people,” she said. On the second day of the trip the decision was made to switch hotels. “This was before Google maps on cell phones and I was shotgun so I learned how to navigate on the fly while in constant motion and leading a two-minivan convoy,” she continued. TSgt. Estes instructed her to figure out their way equipped with only a map of the city and a compass. As the group made their way to the new lodgings, the group ran into a bike race. Emily had to think fast to get around it. “Needless to say, we eventually found our way around and completed the trip. I learned to always think two or three steps ahead.”





“TSgt Estes taught me a lot about life and how to handle it. Whether it be people or situations, I learned that more can be accomplished by keeping your cool then flying off of the handle,” she continued.





TSgt. Estes has made a career of teaching kids about perspective. “The 'bigger picture' is that there is something out there bigger than you are,” he said. When a student messes up, which they do, he said, the greater lesson is that this is not the sum total of the young person. “I like you,” he explained. “You may have messed up, but we’re going to fix it. And I still like the person that you are.”