December 28, 2017





The Lee’s Summit Community came together this holiday season to reunite a lost dog with her family.





Brittany Green and Brett Kreikemeier were visiting family in the area when their “golden dog” went missing on Saturday, December 23. The lab-mix quickly had the Lee’s Summit community searching the streets and rallying behind Green.





The search made its way to the news as it was picked up by the Tribune, Fox 4, and KMBC 9. The initial Tribune post alone reached 32,161 people with 936 shares.





Lee’s Summit Animal Control joined the search, setting up three traps. Meanwhile, Daisy’s owners continued their search.





Daisy was found on Thursday, December 28. She had run into a fenced yard when the owner closed the gate and contacted Green.





After six nights in freezing temperatures, Daisy is in remarkable shape. She bears no scratches nor signs of frostbite. A little on the thinner side, she is resting and will be seeing a vet soon.





Green shared on Facebook that “words cannot describe how thankful we are for the Lee's Summit Community. I've never experienced something so powerful like this.”