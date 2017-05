Join the Lotawana Firefighters Association for their annual pancake breakfast at Lotawana Fire Station 1 (just inside Gate #2 off of Colbern Rd) on Saturday, June 10 from 8 - 11 a.m.





This breakfast is all you can eat for just $5. Children three years of age and younger are free.





There will also be numerous events for kids and adults alike, along with a $5 raffle. You and your children will also be able to meet your firefighters.





Proceeds go to supporting local firefighters.