Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
LS CARES To Present Love And Logic Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun

January 7, 2017

Lee's Summit CARES will present Love and Logic Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 16 at Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 908 NE Bluestem. The program, which is designed for parents of children through 6 years old, is offered in collaboration with the Lee's Summit R-7 School District and ReDiscover.

Cost for each class is $42 per participant. There is no cost for previous participants of the classes. Scholarships are also available for residents of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District.
For more information, to pre-register or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.lscares.org or contact Bev Hatley at (816) 347-3259. The United Way of Greater Kansas City and the City of Lee’s Summit assist with funding and program scholarships.


Be The Blessing: "You can’t handle the truth"
Be The Blessing: "You can’t handle the truth"
