Lee's Summit CARES will present Love and Logic Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 16 at Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 908 NE Bluestem. The program, which is designed for parents of children through 6 years old, is offered in collaboration with the Lee's Summit R-7 School District and ReDiscover.





Cost for each class is $42 per participant. There is no cost for previous participants of the classes. Scholarships are also available for residents of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District.

For more information, to pre-register or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.lscares.org or contact Bev Hatley at (816) 347-3259. The United Way of Greater Kansas City and the City of Lee’s Summit assist with funding and program scholarships.