February 17, 2018



By Diane Krizek Tribune Reporter









On Feb. 15, the Lee’s Summit school district received an anonymous tip from SafeSchool Alert that one of its LS North High School students may have brought a gun to school. The school district and Lee’s Summit police department acted immediately and were able to locate the student. The school resource officer recovered the unloaded gun from the student who did not possess any ammunition.





LSPD took two juvenile suspects into custody as part of its on-going investigation in collaboration with the school district although it appears the student intended no threat or harm to others. The student will go through the school’s disciplinary processes which the school district is not obliged to share due to student confidentiality.





“I want to praise the individual who submitted the anonymous tip, our assistant principals and our school resource officer for their handling of this situation,” wrote Lee’s Summit North Principal Jeff Meisenheimer in the letter to Broncos parents. “The process worked in keeping our students safe.”





SafeSchools Alert is an online incident reporting system that lets students, staff, parents, and community members confidentially report safety concerns to school administration 24/7/365. Tips can be submitted by phone, email, text message and website.





Every Lee’s Summit high school website has a link to the SafeSchool Alert website. Look for the red and white lifesaver icon with Report a Tip caption in the lower menu bar of the home page.





