LSWHS is pictured at the World Championship

Teams from Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit North High School and Lee’s Summit West High School were among 406 teams from around the world qualifying for the 26th annual FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship, scheduled for April 26-29 in St. Louis.





Lee’s Summit West’s Team Titanium finished the qualifying rounds with the highest ranking score at the event, winning their division and going a perfect 6-0 in the elimination rounds. This qualified LSWHS to advance to the “Einstein Field” where they faced the other five division winners. On this field, Team Titanium emerged No. 1 from round-robin play and advanced to the championship match where they were upset by the No. 2 alliance.





The LSWHS accomplishment is the highest finish by a Missouri team in the history of the FIRST World Championship. Team Titanium also won the Darwin-Curie Industrial Design Award, sponsored by General Motors, for the robot design, craftsmanship and performance.





Lee’s Summit High School’s Team Driven was the alliance captain for the sixth seeded alliance in the Archimedes division. Team Driven made it all the way to the semifinals losing to an alliance of Team 225 from York, Pa.; Team 558 from New Haven, Conn.; Team 6334 from Midlothian, Va.; and Team 865 from Toronto. While at the World Championship, Team Driven also hosted Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.





Lee’s Summit North High School Broncobots ranked 29th after the qualification matches. The team was invited to play with the seventh seed alliance going into the finals in the Archimedes division. The Broncobots won the first quarterfinal match, but lost to the second seed alliance made up of Team 225, Team 558, Team 6334 and Team 865.





Each Lee’s Summit R-7 high school team earned spots at the prestigious competition by winning qualifying contests during the annual robotics season. This is the fifth time in the past nine years that all three Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools have qualified for the World Championship.





All three Lee’s Summit R-7 teams are preparing to compete in the third annual Missouri FIRST Championship, scheduled for May 13. LSWHS Team Titanium is the second-time defending state champion at this event. LSHS Team Driven won the inaugural event meaning that only Lee’s Summit teams have captained the winning alliances of the Robotics Missouri State Championship. Lee’s Summit North is the highest ranking team coming into the Missouri Championships, Lee’s Summit West is ranked third, and Lee’s Summit High School is ranked sixth. These ranks are determined by cumulative outcomes through the regular robotics season.





This year's game, called "Steamworks," features three major tasks. They include rapid firing pickle balls into an open funnel, catching giant gears and placing them on spring pegs and climbing a free hanging rope. All FIRST teams had six weeks in January and February to analyze these objectives, design solutions, fabricate, wire, program and iterate on their designs.