LSEDC Quarterly Report Highlights Efforts to Engage Local Businesses August 12, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



Rick McDowell, Executive Director of Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, presented the second quarterly report to members of City Council at the August 10 regular Council meeting. Now fully staffed, the LSEDC has been able to switch from reactive to proactive activities. Those proactive activities include business retention and expansion. “We are going out to talk to people, and that is a very good thing for all of us,” he said.



Among the purposes of these conversations is to identify needs for expansion and workforce growth, and barriers for growth.



Data collected from conversations with local business owners is placed in a central databank. “It is really important to know what is going on within the community,” he said. Local jobs grow when local businesses expand, he said. Monitoring local business expansion is important.



LSEDC members met with companies in target industries including advanced manufacturing, warehouse and distribution companies, healthcare, data centers and information technology firms, as well as insurance and real estate companies.



Twenty-two such visits have been made since the beginning of the year. In an effort to assist with those concerns, the LSEDC launched a web page at the end of April to help Lee’s Summit companies’ list openings for employment. The webpage was shared on social media by LSEDC. Currently, 34 companies have open positions listed on the page. A new billboard advertising the website was also placed on Highway 150.



Outreach on social media platforms, namely Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, has totaled 6,800 individuals reached.

In addition, LSEDC hosted a second Human Resources Roundtable meeting in which 12 attendees representing 10 local companies met and discussed a variety of topics.



Data from a Synchronist report revealed high satisfaction ratings for the Lee’s Summit community among 22 businesses. McDowell told the Council that his organization heard positive comments on positive business community, local education system, proximity to the local airport, and community services.



Weaknesses were identified were the lack of a public transportation system and a lack of a technical workforce trained to operate machinery and finding individuals with mechanical aptitude.









