January 26, 2018

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department





Friday afternoon the Lee’s Summit Fire Department rescued a dog from the Prairie Lea Lake spillway. Bystanders alerted LSFD of a dog stuck midway up the concrete spillway and would not respond to calls to get it to move.





It is unknown how the dog got there; it is possible that it fell from above. Due to the angle of the spillway and the cliffs surrounding it, the only way to reach the dog was from the partially ice covered water below.





Using a Rescue Deployment Craft (RDC) LSFD personnel wearing cold water rescue suits were able reach the dog from below the spillway and place it in a kennel provided by Lee’s Summit Animal Control. Other than being cold, the dog did not appear to have any serious injuries.





Lee’s Summit Animal Control transported the dog to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital for further assessment and it was determined there were no injuries from today’s event.





The dog was identified and reunited with its owner. The dog had been missing since Thursday night.





As a reminder, the public should not attempt any type of rescue of an animal on the ice or in a location that without special training and equipment could harm, or even kill a well-meaning citizen, call 911.





Pet owners are also reminded to identify your pets by ensuring they have a city pet license and vaccination tag, or identification chip.



