Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » LSFD Rescued Dog From Spillway

LSFD Rescued Dog From Spillway

LSFD Rescued Dog From Spillway

January 26, 2018

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department      

Friday afternoon the Lee’s Summit Fire Department rescued a dog from the Prairie Lea Lake spillway. Bystanders alerted LSFD of a dog stuck midway up the concrete spillway and would not respond to calls to get it to move.

It is unknown how the dog got there; it is possible that it fell from above. Due to the angle of the spillway and the cliffs surrounding it, the only way to reach the dog was from the partially ice covered water below.

Using a Rescue Deployment Craft (RDC) LSFD personnel wearing cold water rescue suits were able reach the dog from below the spillway and place it in a kennel provided by Lee’s Summit Animal Control. Other than being cold, the dog did not appear to have any serious injuries.

Lee’s Summit Animal Control transported the dog to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital for further assessment and it was determined there were no injuries from today’s event. 

The dog was identified and reunited with its owner. The dog had been missing since Thursday night.

As a reminder, the public should not attempt any type of rescue of an animal on the ice or in a location that without special training and equipment could harm, or even kill a well-meaning citizen, call 911. 

Pet owners are also reminded to identify your pets by ensuring they have a city pet license and vaccination tag, or identification chip.      



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,836
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer named Missouri High School Principal of the Year
Page Views: 640
Cops On Top Fundraiser
Page Views: 587
Emily Deanne (Brunner) Taylor
Page Views: 586
#practices4life January 2018
Page Views: 482
Rob Binney Files To Run For Mayor
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Alleviation Of Asthma Symptoms In A Pediatric Patient
Alleviation Of Asthma Symptoms In A Pediatric Patient
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune