Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » LSHS 1988 boys and basketball teams to be...

LSHS 1988 boys and basketball teams to be honored at Feb. 9 game

February 3, 2018

The Feb. 9 Lee’s Summit High School boys basketball game will include a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1988 Tiger girls and boys basketball teams, each of which finished second in the state that year. The recognition will take place before the varsity game, which is vs. the Lee’s Summit North High School team, beginning at 7 p.m. at the LSHS Field House.

The 1988 LSHS boys and girls basketball teams went a combined 58-3 on their way to a pair of second-place state finishes. The girls team, led by the "legendary" Larry Jansen, went 28-2 on their way to a 12th consecutive district title and fifth final four appearance in 10 years. They featured standout play from Cindy Bricker, Sonya Harlin, Julie Pinson and Shelly Metzger.  

The 1988 boys team were led by Hall of Fame Coach Glen McDonald and ran off 30 consecutive victories on their way to the state championship game. Key players included Tim Connors, Mike Patterson, Darren Phillips, Jason Weddle and Patrick Richey.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,414
Lee's Summit Police, Fire And Public Safety Workers Pay At The Bottom
Page Views: 1,478
Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After 70 Years
Page Views: 1,050
City Health Advisory Board Recommends Regulating Marijuana
Page Views: 810
LSR7 Board Hears Second Quarter Update And Approves Audit
Page Views: 733
City Planning Commission Recommends Rules For Short-Term Rentals
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
One Good Meal Donation
One Good Meal Donation
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune