The Feb. 9 Lee’s Summit High School boys basketball game will include a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1988 Tiger girls and boys basketball teams, each of which finished second in the state that year. The recognition will take place before the varsity game, which is vs. the Lee’s Summit North High School team, beginning at 7 p.m. at the LSHS Field House.





The 1988 LSHS boys and girls basketball teams went a combined 58-3 on their way to a pair of second-place state finishes. The girls team, led by the "legendary" Larry Jansen, went 28-2 on their way to a 12th consecutive district title and fifth final four appearance in 10 years. They featured standout play from Cindy Bricker, Sonya Harlin, Julie Pinson and Shelly Metzger.





The 1988 boys team were led by Hall of Fame Coach Glen McDonald and ran off 30 consecutive victories on their way to the state championship game. Key players included Tim Connors, Mike Patterson, Darren Phillips, Jason Weddle and Patrick Richey.