Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » LSHS Band And Orchestra To Participate In New...

LSHS Band And Orchestra To Participate In New Year’s Day Parade And Festival In London

LSHS Band And Orchestra To Participate In New Year’s Day Parade And Festival In London

December 17, 2016

The Lee’s Summit High School band and orchestra are traveling to Great Britain this winter to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival. The school’s Golden Tiger Marching Band was selected to march in the famous parade, and the orchestra will perform at the internationally recognized festival.

The groups will travel from Dec. 28 through Jan. 4, performing on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. During the trip, the students, instructors and parent chaperones are planning several sightseeing activities including a bus tour of London, a stop at the Tower of London, Oxford, Windsor and Greenwich.

The LSHS 56-student band is directed by R. Brady Finch. Associate director is Mike McBain. Dr. Carrie Turner is director for the 30-member orchestra.


SEARCH

