Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony

LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony

LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony

December 24, 2016

Wednesday, December 21, 850 LSHS students chose to participate in the 59th edition of the Candlelighting Ceremony. It might have been the best one yet. 

Congratulations to the members of National Honor Society, as well as their sponsors, for putting on an amazing program. Adding Sounds of Summit this year was a great touch.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,766
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 938
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 831
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 636
City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17
Page Views: 611
Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
What I REID Into It: KC Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders
What I REID Into It: KC Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio