Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony
LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony
December 24, 2016
Wednesday, December 21, 850 LSHS students chose to participate in the 59th edition of the Candlelighting Ceremony. It might have been the best one yet.
Congratulations to the members of National Honor Society, as well as their sponsors, for putting on an amazing program. Adding Sounds of Summit this year was a great touch.
What I REID Into It: KC Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders
