An alliance consisting of Lee’s Summit North High School and Lee’s Summit West High School robotics teams captured first place at the Missouri FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Championship, held May 13 in St. Louis.





During the state championship’s three-year history, LSWHS Team Titanium has won three state championships. This is the first state championship for the LSNHS Broncobots.





At the state contest, which included 24 of the top robotics teams in Missouri, teams were pre-seeded based on their performances at qualifying events held earlier in the season. The LSNHS team earned the No. 1 seed by winning the Kansas City Regional and by being semi-finalists at the Iowa Regional. At the state championship, the LSNHS Broncobots selected LSWHS’s Team Titanium as their alliance partner.





The LSNHS/LSWHS alliance won the state event by winning the final two matches, 328 to 238 and 387 to 333.





At the state championship, Team Titanium was also voted Missouri Robot of the Year by their peers. This was a fitting tribute to a robot and team that came just three points short of winning the World Championship a few weeks prior.





Lee’s Summit High School’s Team Driven qualified for the state event and was ranked No. 6 based on the team’s performance during the competition season. Team Driven was ranked third at the Greater Kansas City Regional and were quarter-finalists at the event and were ranked second at the Bayou Regional and were semi-finalists.





At the state championship, Team Driven was selected by the No. 5 alliance. The LSHS team was able to efficiently deliver gears to the airship but mechanical issues from alliance partners kept Team Driven out of the semifinals. Team Driven did receive the Innovation Award based on votes collected from the other competing teams at the event.