Lee's Summit Tribune
LSNHS Broncobots to host pancake breakfast fundraiser Jan. 6

December 30, 2018

The FIRST Robotics season kicks off on Jan. 6.  The Lee’s Summit North High School Broncobots will host a community-wide pancake breakfast fundraiser Jan. 6 in the Lee’s Summit North High School commons, 901 NE Douglas St. 

Pancakes and sausage will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The live NASA broadcast of the robotics kick-off will be shown in the LSNHS performing arts center at 9 a.m. All FIRST robotics teams throughout the world will start their seasons with this broadcast as the details for the 2018 game, Power Up, are announced.  

The robotics team will also feature a table of silent auction items. Cost for the pancake breakfast is $6 at the door, and the community is invited.


