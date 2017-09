LSNHS Financial Aid Night to be Sept. 28

September 23, 2017





Lee’s Summit North High School will host its annual Financial Aid Night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the school’s performing arts center.





The event is open to all area high school seniors and their families.





Financial Aid Night will include information about seeking financial aid for college, including applying for the FAFSA.