As part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Lee's Summit North High School Student Council was challenged with picking a "Do Good December" project. The student council seniors chose to collect gently used books to donate to Center Elementary School in Kansas City.





The seniors collected over $150 in donations and 350 used books. Student Council wrapped all of the books and delivered them after school on Dec. 19.





Stacey King, principal of Center Elementary, stated, "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you again for blessing my students today! Without exception, all were excited and happy to receive the offering of love through a good book."