Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » LSNHS Student Council Donates Books To Kansas...

LSNHS Student Council Donates Books To Kansas City Elementary School

LSNHS Student Council Donates Books To Kansas City Elementary School

December 31, 2016

As part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Lee's Summit North High School Student Council was challenged with picking a "Do Good December" project.  The student council seniors chose to collect gently used books to donate to Center Elementary School in Kansas City.  

The seniors collected over $150 in donations and 350 used books. Student Council wrapped all of the books and delivered them after school on Dec. 19.  

Stacey King, principal of Center Elementary, stated, "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you again for blessing my students today! Without exception, all were excited and happy to receive the offering of love through a good book."



