LSR7 Board Approves Tax Decrease October 7, 2017

By Jennifer Stack Tribune Reporter

The LSR7 School Board met Thursday, September 28, to discuss agenda items and approve the 2017-2018 tax rate. Prior to the regular meeting the board conducted an open tax rate hearing to propose the tax rate for the 2018 fiscal year. Assessed personal property values set by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office establish the calculations by which the board based the new tax rate. When assessed property values increase, the tax rates decrease to keep in compliance with state law.

The tax hearing was open to the public, but no public comments were received. “Although I would imagine most people would not comment negatively on your taxes going down by 11 cents,” said Board President Bob White.

Following this hearing, the board approved the new tax rate of $5.8777 per $100 assessed value. The new rate results is a decrease of 11.8 cents per $100. According to the district website, the average homeowner should see a savings of about $43 on a home assessed at $191,300 on their December tax bill. Other personal property will also decrease by approximately 2.11 percent.

Other agenda items approved during the regular meeting included the acceptance of several student and staff development opportunities and changes to the 2018 LSR7 Employee insurance benefit package. Providing affordable benefits to its employees creates an ongoing challenge for the district.

“There is no higher priority than ensuring the health and wellness of our employees,” said Board President White. “That being said, the constantly rising cost of deductibles and insurance is not sustainable over the long run.” Balancing the affordability of insurance for the district with its employees becomes more difficult each year. “We need to be thinking very hard about how we can help our employees to be able to remain healthy without going bankrupt,” White explained.

Board members encouraged the community to support the Lee’s Summit Education Foundation’s 21st annual Race for the Future on Saturday, October 14, at Lee’s Summit West High School. The proceeds from this 5k Run/Walk represent a significant portion of the LSEF funds gifted to the district in support of grants and school programs. Since its inception, the Race for the Future raised more than $422,000. Those unable to attend can support the race as “Dream Partners”, with a discount offered for early registration. More information is available at www.LSEDFoundation.com





