By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Dr. Dennis Carpenter, the LSR7 district’s new pick for superintendent, addressed a packed auditorium at Lee’s Summit West High School Wednesday evening to answer concerns over his appointment to the district’s top job. The school board announced the meeting following a strong community reaction after news reports aired that questioned age discrimination lawsuits filed against the Hickman Mills C-1 School District where Dr. Carpenter’s is the current superintendent. Concerned parents and others submitted written questions to the board and Dr. Carpenter during the meeting.





The meeting started off with questions over the claims of age discrimination stemming from a salary schedule adopted by the Hickman Mills board that, the plaintiffs allege, targeted older teachers with decreases to their pay while the salaries of younger teachers were increased.





LSR7 District attorney Joe Hatley told the group of parents in the meeting that such lawsuits are commonplace in the State of Missouri. “Missouri has some fairly unique laws for employment discrimination. As a result, these suits get filed in Missouri a lot more frequently than they do in other states,” he said. He explained that Missouri has a “much lower standard for proving these cases.” He pointed out that the lawsuits will have the superintendent’s name on them as someone to be served. “It doesn’t mean that the superintendent was involved in the situation or did anything wrong simply because the superintendent’s name is on the lawsuit.”





Board member Chris Storms said that he had researched the lawsuits against the Hickman Mills District and realized that Dr. Carpenter was not named in any of the lawsuits. He said that every lawsuit against the Lee’s Summit district names the current superintendent’s name as the person who will be served. “It doesn’t mean that person is named as a party to the lawsuit,” Storms said.

Dr. Carpenter himself took the microphone and addressed the concerns. He was unapologetic for the work of the Hickman Mills school board and stated that such measures were not meant to discriminate against older teachers but were adopted by the board to reward teachers with advanced degrees.

Dr. Carpenter stated that such measures were not part of his agenda for the Lee’s Summit district. He compared the work that had to be done in the Hickman Mills district as a “house on fire,” while Lee’s Summit was “a mansion with a little dust in the corner.”





Dr. Carpenter faced other questions, including concerns over social media posts showing him in a shirt that read, “I Can’t Breathe,” referring to a popular slogan for concern following violence against blacks by police. “Yes, you saw Dr. Carpenter with an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ shirt. Dr. Carpenter is a black male. Dr. Carpenter does not get to take off being a black male. He is raising a black son. He does have concerns when he sees African-American males gunned down by police,” he said. He further said he had feelings over Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and about Michael Brown. “That does not mean anything about my ability to serve. That simply means I am a black man living in these United States of America,” he said.





He further explained that the Hickman Mills district adopted a “racial equity policy.” Ninety percent of the students in the Hickman Mills district are students of color, and 90 percent of the teachers are Caucasian, he said. A commitment was made by the board to initiate racial equity professional development training, he said. “Through that training there is some conversation about white privilege,” he said. “No one should be ashamed if they have it, but how do you utilize it when working with urban youth and youth of color.” Engaging in the training is uncomfortable, he said, but as people are willing to lean into the training conversation, teachers have changed their professional practice, a fact he believes has something to do with increases in their professional performance.





Questions over the early childhood education and special education in the Hickman Mills district were also addressed at the meeting Wednesday night. “I’m an early childhood education major, former fourth-grade teacher,” Dr. Carpenter said. “I will tell you early childhood is a passion of mine.” He said that the Hickman Mills school board made the decision to cut the Parents as Teachers program after it was revealed that some parent educators were paid a higher salary than classroom teachers.

A number of questions arose concerning trust in the community. Dr. Carpenter outlined his goals for his first 100 days as superintendent. Among those goals is to rebuild trust within the community and inside the district. “I will tell you that in that 100-day plan, part of my goal is to get into every building at least two times,” Dr. Carpenter said. “We’re going to go in and really forge some of those relationships.”





Board members themselves faced questions over the hiring of Dr. Carpenter, considering his controversies in other districts. Board member Bill Baird said that Dr. Carpenter was selected over “other great candidates” in part because of his answers during board interviews. “He didn’t think. He didn’t have to dig deep,” he said. “He just spoke from the heart. He’s knowledgeable. He’s professional.”





Dr. Carpenter is set to take over the superintendent reins effective July 1. His salary will begin at $235,000 for the fiscal year 2017-2018 and increase by the same percentage used in the teacher’s salary schedule between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 fiscal years. The salary will follow the same pattern of increase each year until the end of the contract, June 30, 2020.