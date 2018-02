The R-7 Robotics Alliance will have an open house on Sunday, Feb. 11 from

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 7th and Browning in Lee’s Summit.





Come meet the students who will develop into the future engineers and leaders of our community. See the robots the teams are designing and building this year’s FIRST Robotic Competition “Power Up.”





The LSR& Robotics Alliance brings classroom learning to real life by exploring the wonderful world of robotics.