Eric Butkovich, the man responsible for the death of Adrienne Afrisio May 13th may be a familiar name to Lee’s Summit residents. Butkovich was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway on I-70, crashing into the rear of Afrisio’s van as it was being loaded onto a tow truck.

While serving as Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor since 1993, Butkovich also served as Lee’s Summit substitute prosecutor from June 2010 until he was terminated in October of 2011. In February of 2011 he was caught up in the ongoing dispute between then City Prosecutor Rachel Townsend and then City Attorney Teresa Williams which resulted in Townsend suing the City of Lee’s Summit, Williams and City Manager Stephen Arbo.

Butkovich claimed that he was requested to write an appellate brief “blaming Rachel (Townsend)” for misconduct. Because he knew nothing about the matter, he refused. His refusal lead to not receiving an interview for the open Lee’s Summit Part-time Prosecutor’s position and his eventual termination as Substitute Prosecutor.

In March of 2012, Butkovich filed an Amended Charge of Discrimination with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. The Commission subsequently terminated its proceedings and notified Butkovich of his right to sue which he did in July of 2012. June of 2014 the Civil Appeal Circuit Court ruled that there remains no genuine issue as to any material fact. The Motion for Summary Judgment on Behalf of Defendant the City of Lee's Summit and Teresa Williams and Defendant Terri Round were sustained and Butkovich Motion for Partial Summary Judgment was overruled. The CITY OF LEE'S SUMMIT, TERESA WILLIAMS and TERI ROUND were also granted judgments against Butkovich on counts of Retaliation and Aiding and Abetting Unlawful Discrimination. A subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court of Missouri was refused.

In the death of Blue Springs resident, Afrisio, Butkovich has been charged with two misdemeanors, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle. Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County Prosecutor, stated that there is nothing criminal involved in the accident. Butkovich was not speeding, drinking or on drugs.

Change.org What caused Butkovich to be distracted and leave the roadway will most likely never be known. A growing number of community members want to see harsher charges filed. They believe that because he is an assistant Jackson County Missouri prosecutor the charges are lighter. The group has started a petition onto be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office.