



Councilwoman Carol Suter of Gladstone, Missouri, was elected chair of the MARC Board of Directors on Jan. 24. She replaces Curt Skoog, a member of the Overland Park city council, who served as board chair for the past two years.





Suter joined the board in 2013 and has held the office of 1st vice chair since January 2015. She has also been a member of MARC’s First Suburbs Coalition and the KC Communities for All Ages Advisory Board. First appointed to Gladstone’s city council in 2007, Suter was elected to her first full term on the council in 2008 and served as the city’s mayor in 2012.





“I really enjoy serving on the MARC Board,” said Suter. “It’s a rare opportunity to sit down with so many elected officials from across the region, and it is going to be my pleasure to serve as chair.”





Other officers elected at the meeting include:





· 1st Vice Chair — Commissioner Rob Roberts, Miami County, Kansas

· 2nd Vice Chair — Commissioner Jimmy Odom, Cass County, Missouri

· Treasurer — Commissioner Harold Johnson, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas

· Secretary — Mayor Randy Rhoads, Lee’s Summit, Missouri



