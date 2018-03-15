MARC Is Now Accepting Nominations For Its 2018 Regional Leadership Awards

Each year, MARC presents its Regional Leadership Awards at the Regional Assembly held in June. This is your opportunity to nominate a person or group whose efforts have had a strong positive impact on the region.





Selection criteria

These awards recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the Greater Kansas City region. Honorees are selected for:

• Advocating for regional approaches

• Advancing a regional vision of excellence

• Addressing regional challenges

• Applying innovative solutions

• Achieving an improved quality of life for our residents





Who is eligible?

• Current or past elected officials

• Local government professionals

• Institutions, agencies or businesses

• Foundations, civic or nonprofit organizations

• Educational institutions

• Volunteer leaders in regional organizations





Current members of MARC’s Board of Directors are not eligible for nomination.