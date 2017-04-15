Lee's Summit Tribune

Mason Elementary First-Grader Named Honorary Nutrition Council Member

Mason Elementary First-Grader Named Honorary Nutrition Council Member

April 22, 2017

The Lee’s Summit R-7 Nutrition Council recently honored Levin Moore, a first-grader at Mason Elementary, for going above and beyond during a spring community-service project. 
Levin, who is currently not a member of Nutrition Council, was inspired by the organization’s pet-focused charitable drive. He and his mother created a video that they posted on Facebook seeking donations. All items gathered from these efforts were donated to the Furry Kids Refuge and KC Pet Project.

The Mason Elementary first-grader was presented with an honorary Nutrition Council certificate at the April 18 meeting. Lori Danella, R-7 Nutrition Services assistant director, made the presentation before the group and shared information about his giving spirit.



