Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » “Masquerade” Concert To Feature Musicians On...

“Masquerade” Concert To Feature Musicians On Parade

October 7, 2017

As the 15th season of the Lee’s Summit Symphony continues Saturday, October 21st, the orchestra will present some of the most famous mysterious and fantastical pieces, including the Funeral March of a Marionette, Masquerade Waltz, Ride of the Valkyries and Firebird Suite, concluding with music from the Phantom of the Opera, featuring Gloria Helmer and Paul Shrout, and the theme from  Batman.

“Masquerade” will be presented in the Campbell Performing Arts center at the LSHS on Blue Parkway.  Prior to the concert, Dr. Carrie Turner will present an informative talk about the music to be played. At 6:00 in the lecture room Dr. Turner will tell ”the rest of the story” and help listeners know what to expect at the concert at 7:00 pm.. Dr. Turner is Principal Violist in the orchestra and teaches orchestra at Lee’s Summit High School.

Tickets are available online or at LS Cosentino’s Price Chopper stores and either LS Hy-Vee store for $15, or $7 for students.  Pupils in grades 4-6 are admitted free with a paid adult.  

The mission of the Lee’s Summit Symphony is to enhance the local cultural experience by providing high-quality, accessible live performances that inspire, educate and entertain


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 8,783
Suicide Is A Symptom
Page Views: 4,453
Gemesha Thomas Memorial Service
Page Views: 2,704
John Charles Graham, Sr
Page Views: 2,107
Planning Commissioners Hear Plan for Texas Roadhouse
Page Views: 1,632
Community Mourns Lee’s Summit North Senior
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit West Wins Conference
Lee's Summit West Wins Conference
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio