“Masquerade” Concert To Feature Musicians On Parade

October 7, 2017





As the 15th season of the Lee’s Summit Symphony continues Saturday, October 21st, the orchestra will present some of the most famous mysterious and fantastical pieces, including the Funeral March of a Marionette, Masquerade Waltz, Ride of the Valkyries and Firebird Suite, concluding with music from the Phantom of the Opera, featuring Gloria Helmer and Paul Shrout, and the theme from Batman.





“Masquerade” will be presented in the Campbell Performing Arts center at the LSHS on Blue Parkway. Prior to the concert, Dr. Carrie Turner will present an informative talk about the music to be played. At 6:00 in the lecture room Dr. Turner will tell ”the rest of the story” and help listeners know what to expect at the concert at 7:00 pm.. Dr. Turner is Principal Violist in the orchestra and teaches orchestra at Lee’s Summit High School.





Tickets are available online or at LS Cosentino’s Price Chopper stores and either LS Hy-Vee store for $15, or $7 for students. Pupils in grades 4-6 are admitted free with a paid adult.





The mission of the Lee’s Summit Symphony is to enhance the local cultural experience by providing high-quality, accessible live performances that inspire, educate and entertain