Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Mayor Appoints New Mayor Pro-Tempore

Mayor Appoints New Mayor Pro-Tempore

May 5, 2017 

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Councilmember Rob Binney was reappointed to the Mayor Pro-Tempore position by Mayor Randy Rhoads. Rhoads announced his decision at the May 4 regular session of City Council.

Binney was elected to the position by the Council last March. Mayor Rhoads was called upon to cast a deciding vote in the election when the Council split between the election of Binney and Councilmember Diane Seif.

Previously, the mayor pro-tem has been elected by the vote of his or her fellow councilmembers. A number of changes to the City Charter were approved by voters in the April 4 election. Specifically, Question 2 gave the mayor pro-tem appointment to the mayor. 

The mayor pro-tem is responsible for appointing members to council committees and the committee chairs.


