Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » MDC and Birders Dedicate Great Missouri Birding...

MDC and Birders Dedicate Great Missouri Birding Trail

MDC and Birders Dedicate Great Missouri Birding Trail

May 20, 2017

People who enjoy birds, or those who want to learn about birding, have a new trail to follow. On May 17, birding and conservation advocates dedicated the Great Missouri Birding Trail stop at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The trail is an online guide to the best places in Missouri to observe birds. 

Missouri hosts many year-round resident species of birds. But the state’s forests, wetlands and grasslands in the middle of America are also important feeding, nesting and resting places for migratory birds, said Tom Draper, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) deputy director. The state’s forests, for example, are where some Neotropical songbirds that spend winters in Central or South America come to raise their young in summer.

“This birding trail can connect people with nature and build awareness of the importance of natural systems,” Draper said.

The online Birding Trail map divides the state into regions. Good birding sites in northwest Missouri and western counties are found in the map’s Kansas City region. Burr Oak Woods is one of the stops, as are many MDC conservation areas or other state, county, city, or private natural areas open to the public. A partnership between MDC and the Missouri Bird Conservation Foundation created the trail. Birding experts such as members of the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater Kansas City helped pick wildlife-rich sites to place on the map.

“The birding trail is not a walking trail,” said Sarah Kendrick, MDC state ornithologist. “But it’s an online guide to good birding sites. Birds are a gateway animal to nature, they’re enjoyed by so many people.”

The Great Missouri Birding Trail website also includes information such as birding tips, beginner basics, landscaping and property improvements for birds, and how to get involved with local bird conservation organizations. 

To view the online trail, visit greatmissouribirdingtrail.com.  For more information about birding in Missouri, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/bird-watching.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,277
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,264
TRAFFIC SWITCH: Motorists on U.S. 50 Will Switch to New Pavement At Route 291
Page Views: 1,425
Lee’s Summit Lawyers Bring Religious Freedom Case Before the Supreme Court
Page Views: 980
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
Page Views: 799
Fringe Beerworks, A Unique Experience in Lee's Summit's Historic Downtown
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Meet a Maverick: John Scott-Dickson
Meet a Maverick: John Scott-Dickson
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio