The first step to experiencing the fun of fishing in Missouri is to have the right equipment. MDC’s Rod and Reel Loaner Program lets people check out fishing poles and tackle boxes for free at more than 100 sites around the state – including local libraries.

Want to fish, but don’t have the gear? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help through its free Rod and Reel Loaner Program.





MDC’s Rod and Reel Loaner Program offers free “loaner” fishing gear at more than 100 locations around the state, including many libraries, MDC offices and nature centers, some state parks, and several marinas.





For a list of MDC Rod and Reel Loaner locations, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/ RodandReelLoanerProgram





In addition to getting a rod with a standard spin-cast reel, MDC also provides a small tackle box with hooks, sinkers, bobbers, and a stringer to hold the catch. Anglers need to bring their own live bait or desired lures.





"Fishing is a great way to spend family time, relieve stress, enjoy the outdoors, and even catch a meal," said MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson. "This unique program provides an opportunity for kids and adults who don’t have fishing gear to try it first before making an investment in equipment.”





MDC started the program in 2014 and now offers more than 4,000 sets of fishing gear at 100 locations around the state -- including many libraries. The Mid Continent Public Library in Smithville recently became the 100th loaner location, and more are being added. Organizations in several communities have partnered with MDC to provide equipment.





"Most communities have a local library and people are generally familiar with going to a library to checkout book, DVDs, CDs, and other items,” Branson explained. “Now they can also borrow fishing equipment as simply as checking out a book.”





According to MDC, conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish for more than a million anglers and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in related revenue to communities in Missouri each year.

“Our free Rod and Reel Loaner Program makes it even easier for more folks to get hooked on fishing,” Branson added.





MDC OFFERS FREE FISHING LESSONS TOO

To also help people get hooked on fishing, MDC offers its Discover Nature Fishing program from May to September at numerous locations around Missouri. The free four-lesson series is for families and youths ages 7-15.





Discover Nature Fishing lessons are taught by experienced anglers and cover equipment, casting, proper fish handling, tying hooks, stocking a tackle box, fish identification, how to release a fish, regulations, and other topics.





Get more information on MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing program at mdc.mo.gov/ DiscoverNatureFishing



