Missouri is a great place for birding, thanks to varied natural habitats and the state’s middle position in migratory flyways. The Great Missouri Birding Trail, an online map, is one way to explore birding hotspots. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Bird Conservation Foundation will celebrate the web trail’s completion 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 17, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road in Blue Springs.

A partnership between MDC and the Foundation created the Great Missouri Birding Trail with support from other state and federal agencies and birding organizations. The trail is statewide. For the trail’s online map, prime birding locations in the Kansas City and northwest regions are grouped together.





For the kickoff event at Burr Oak Woods, events will include a brief opening ceremony and the unveiling of Birding Trail signs. Then participants can take birding walks on the area’s trails. The first 25 participants will receive a Great Missouri Birding Trail tote bag or water bottle. Attendees will also get Trail bumper stickers and lens cloths for cameras and binoculars.





Prime trails for birding at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods are the Missouri Tree Trail and the Wildlife Habitat Trail, said Lisa LaCombe, Burr Oak Woods area manager. Both trails have a mix of ecological niches such as forest, open woodland, glades, prairie restorations or ponds. A mix of habitat provides a wide variety of birds.





The Great Missouri Birding Trail highlights MDC conservation areas, state parks, city parks, and properties managed by non-profit organizations to preserve natural areas. The website includes an interactive map of the best birding sites around the Show-Me State with information on various aspects of bird conservation. Pages include birding tips, beginner basics, landscaping and property improvements for birds, and how to get involved with local bird organizations.





To view the online trail, visit greatmissouribirdingtrail.com. For more information about birding in Missouri, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/bird-watching.







