Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of...

Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit

Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit

May 6, 2017

By Wendy Hayworth
Tribune Reporter 

The Missouri Ethics Commission issued a consent order and letter of reprimand concerning the City of Lee's Summit publishing, circulating, and distributing mailers advocating the Out-of-State Motor Vehicle Sales Tax Election ballot measure, which was Question 1 on the 2016 August ballot. 

As required by law, the mailer did not include a "Paid for By" or Principal Officer of the City. For failing to recognize the mailer as being "Paid for By the City of Lee's Summit," the Ethics Commission found the city to be in violation of the state statute and 130.031.8, RSMo.

The City had spent $9,086.69 for the material in question.

The Statute states, "Any person publishing, circulating, or distributing any printed matter relative to... any ballot measure shall on the face of the printed matter identify in a clear and conspicuous manner the person who paid for the printed matter with the words 'Paid for by' followed by the proper identification of the sponsor pursuant to this section." Printed matter, in this instance, refers to "any pamphlet, circular, handbill, sample ballot, advertisement, including advertisements in any newspaper or other periodical, sign, including signs for display on motor vehicles, or other imprinted or lettered material."

The consent order, signed on April 25, stated that the City "shall comply with all relevant sections of Chapter 130, RSMo.” and that the Missouri Ethics Commission issue a letter of reprimand pursuant to 105.961.4(4), RSMo.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,574
Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for $1.5 Million Embezzlement Schemes, Identity Theft
Page Views: 1,767
Ethics Commission Finds Forte in Violation of State Statute, Next Step Lies with City Council
Page Views: 1,264
Christopher (Chris) S. Smith
Page Views: 836
Editorial: The Madness is in the Comments
Page Views: 813
All About Maisie Seimears Rodenbaugh
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Medical Center names Patrick Kueny as Chief Operating Officer
Lee’s Summit Medical Center names Patrick Kueny as Chief Operating Officer
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio