By Wendy Hayworth

Tribune Reporter





The Missouri Ethics Commission issued a consent order and letter of reprimand concerning the City of Lee's Summit publishing, circulating, and distributing mailers advocating the Out-of-State Motor Vehicle Sales Tax Election ballot measure, which was Question 1 on the 2016 August ballot.





As required by law, the mailer did not include a "Paid for By" or Principal Officer of the City. For failing to recognize the mailer as being "Paid for By the City of Lee's Summit," the Ethics Commission found the city to be in violation of the state statute and 130.031.8, RSMo.





The City had spent $9,086.69 for the material in question.





The Statute states, "Any person publishing, circulating, or distributing any printed matter relative to... any ballot measure shall on the face of the printed matter identify in a clear and conspicuous manner the person who paid for the printed matter with the words 'Paid for by' followed by the proper identification of the sponsor pursuant to this section." Printed matter, in this instance, refers to "any pamphlet, circular, handbill, sample ballot, advertisement, including advertisements in any newspaper or other periodical, sign, including signs for display on motor vehicles, or other imprinted or lettered material."





The consent order, signed on April 25, stated that the City "shall comply with all relevant sections of Chapter 130, RSMo.” and that the Missouri Ethics Commission issue a letter of reprimand pursuant to 105.961.4(4), RSMo.