Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Announces the Candidate Filing for State Senator Special Election September 20, 2017

State Senate District 8

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Senator, District 8. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.

Filed Candidates Mike Cierpiot (Republican) 214 NE Landings Circle Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Hillary Shields (Democratic) 513 SE Miller St Lees Summit, MO 64063

Jacob Turk (Independent) 417 SE Annette Lees Summit, MO 64063

State Legislative District 23

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 23. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.

Filed Candidates David Martin (Republican) 5217 E 28th St Kansas City, MO 64128

Barbara Anne Washington (Democratic) 3318 College Ave Kansas City, MO 64128

Daniel Trott (Green) 2958 E 30th St Kansas City, MO 64128

State Legislative District 151

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 151. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.

Filed Candidates Herman Morse (Republican) 15940 State Highway AF Dexter, MO 63841

Curtis Clark (Democratic) 21552 County Road 287 Puxico, MO 63960

Rick Vandeven (Libertarian) 724 Helen Ave Chaffee, MO 63740









