Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft...

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Announces the Candidate Filing for State Senator Special Election



September 20, 2017

State Senate District 8

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Senator, District 8. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017. 

 Filed Candidates 
           Mike Cierpiot (Republican) 
           214 NE Landings Circle
           Lee's Summit, MO 64064

           Hillary Shields (Democratic) 
           513 SE Miller St
           Lees Summit, MO 64063

           Jacob Turk (Independent) 
           417 SE Annette
           Lees Summit, MO 64063

State Legislative District 23

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 23. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017. 

 Filed Candidates 
           David Martin (Republican) 
           5217 E 28th St
           Kansas City, MO 64128

           Barbara Anne Washington (Democratic) 
           3318 College Ave
           Kansas City, MO 64128

           Daniel Trott (Green) 
           2958 E 30th St
           Kansas City, MO 64128

State Legislative District 151

The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 151. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017. 

 Filed Candidates 
           Herman Morse (Republican) 
           15940 State Highway AF
           Dexter, MO 63841

           Curtis Clark (Democratic) 
           21552 County Road 287
           Puxico, MO 63960

           Rick Vandeven (Libertarian) 
           724 Helen Ave
           Chaffee, MO 63740




