The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Senator, District 8. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.
State Legislative District 23
The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 23. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.
Filed Candidates
David Martin (Republican)
5217 E 28th St
Kansas City, MO 64128
Barbara Anne Washington (Democratic)
3318 College Ave
Kansas City, MO 64128
Daniel Trott (Green)
2958 E 30th St
Kansas City, MO 64128
State Legislative District 151
The Governor issued a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative, District 151. Candidates nominated by the political parties or by petition must file the declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2017 for the special election to be held on November 7, 2017.
Filed Candidates
Herman Morse (Republican)
15940 State Highway AF
Dexter, MO 63841
Curtis Clark (Democratic)
21552 County Road 287
Puxico, MO 63960
Rick Vandeven (Libertarian)
724 Helen Ave
Chaffee, MO 63740