Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third son, Joseph Nickels Galloway, born the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6.





"Jon and I are overjoyed to welcome our son, Joseph Nickels, into the world, a beautiful, healthy and loud baby boy. Already William and Benjamin have jumped right into being proud big brothers, and our entire family is blessed to have the support of so many friends and family during this joyful time."





Auditor Galloway is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.





Since taking office, Auditor Galloway has placed an emphasis on identifying waste, fraud and mismanagement in government, and holding those responsible accountable.





Galloway is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She previously worked in the private sector as a forensic auditor and accountant with a focus on identifying corporate fraud and waste.





She has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.





Galloway lives in Columbia with her husband, Jon, and children, William, 5, Benjamin, 3, and Joseph, born Friday.