Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her...

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third son

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third son

January 8, 2017

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third son, Joseph Nickels Galloway, born the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6.

"Jon and I are overjoyed to welcome our son, Joseph Nickels, into the world, a beautiful, healthy and loud baby boy. Already William and Benjamin have jumped right into being proud big brothers, and our entire family is blessed to have the support of so many friends and family during this joyful time."

Auditor Galloway is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.

Since taking office, Auditor Galloway has placed an emphasis on identifying waste, fraud and mismanagement in government, and holding those responsible accountable. 

Galloway is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She previously worked in the private sector as a forensic auditor and accountant with a focus on identifying corporate fraud and waste. 

She has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. 

Galloway lives in Columbia with her husband, Jon, and children, William, 5, Benjamin, 3, and Joseph, born Friday.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,684
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 1,527
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 1,067
Gov. Nixon makes appointments to boards and commissions
Page Views: 1,012
Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for Labor Agreement
Page Views: 859
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president to step down
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president to step down
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio