Missouri submits innovative proposal to win Amazon headquarters October 19, 2017

Today the State of Missouri announced its proposal to support Kansas City and St. Louis in their efforts to win the competition for Amazon’s second headquarters.

“Amazon is a company full of people who turn big ideas into reality,” Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said. “My team fully and equally supported the proposals submitted by our major metropolitan areas, Kansas City and St. Louis. We challenge Amazon to envision what it could achieve by partnering with us to unleash the combined strength of the entire state. We’d love to work with Amazon to build their new home here in Missouri.”

“We have been working with both the Kansas City and St. Louis teams to help them be as competitive as possible to attract Amazon’s new headquarters to Missouri,” said Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon. “Missouri is the right home for Amazon because of our connectedness to the global economy, our business environment, our educated workforce, our proven track record of innovation and our high quality of life.”

Missouri’s proposal encourages Amazon to consider beginning HQ2 in either St. Louis or Kansas City, and then in the years ahead, expand along an innovation corridor to the second city. Access to an ultra-high-speed transportation system, such as hyperloop, would help accelerate Amazon’s growth and make this innovation corridor possible.

Missouri was selected as a finalist for the International Hyperloop One competition for a route that includes Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis. CEO of Hyperloop Rob Lloyd understands the viability of the state’s route and provided a video to highlight his support.

“We want Amazon to think differently, even more boldly,” said Drew Erdmann, Chief Operating Officer for the state of Missouri. “We believe this is a unique opportunity not just for these cities, but for the entire state to show the rest of the world how Missouri is serious about innovation.”

Missouri's proposal, along with videos of Governor Eric Greitens and Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd are available on the initiative's website at www.makeMOHQ2home.com








