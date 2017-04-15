MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Contest

By Fred Liggett

For the second year in a row the Lee's Summit Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Scott's Pitch, Hit and Run, an event that may qualify an area youth for a trip to the 2017 MLB All Star Game this July. On Saturday at Hartman Park participants will compete in the three different areas to showcase their baseball skills. Weather permitting, the event starts at 10a.m. Fifteen players have already signed up. More players welcome to turn out on the day of the event.





The top three in each category will advance to sectional round of the contest. For Lee's Summit area youth, the sectional will be held at Webb Park in Oak Grove, Mo. on Sunday, May 7 starting at 2:30 p.m. Should a young girl or boy survive these area contests, the prize is a family vacation to the 2017 MLB All Star Game. Once at the All Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, the winning area youth will be honored on the field. For more information on the Scott's Pitch, Hit and Run contest, and for details on how you can get involved for next year, call (816) 969-1544.