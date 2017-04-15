Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Contest

MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Contest

April 22, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

For the second year in a row the Lee's Summit Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Scott's Pitch, Hit and Run, an event that may qualify an area youth for a trip to the 2017 MLB All Star Game this July. On Saturday at Hartman Park participants will compete in the three different areas to showcase their baseball skills. Weather permitting, the event starts at 10a.m. Fifteen players have already signed up. More players welcome to turn out on the day of the event. 

The top three in each category will advance to sectional round of the contest. For Lee's Summit area youth, the sectional will be held at Webb Park in Oak Grove, Mo. on Sunday, May 7 starting at 2:30 p.m. Should a young girl or boy survive these area contests, the prize is a family vacation to the 2017 MLB All Star Game. Once at the All Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, the winning area youth will be honored on the field. For more information on the Scott's Pitch, Hit and Run contest, and for details on how you can get involved for next year, call (816) 969-1544.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,179
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,725
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer Named Principal Of Year By Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association
Page Views: 1,537
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 1,524
Letter to the Editor: April 15, 2017
Page Views: 1,385
Sunshine Law Violation Complaint Filed Against the City
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
LS West Titans ROLL Over Parkway Central For The Class 5 State Title
LS West Titans ROLL Over Parkway Central For The Class 5 State Title
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio