MoDOT Kansas City To Suspend Most Work Zones for Eclipse Event More than one million visitors are expected to come to Missouri to see the total solar eclipse and attend one of the many events across the state between Aug. 18 and 22. In response to the increased level of traffic, MoDOT’s Kansas City District will suspend MOST work zones. Only permanent work zones for extended road and bridge projects will remain and include the following on major routes:

· Route 210 and I-435 Bridge repair project near Worlds of Fun · U.S. Route 50 and Route 291 Bridge project in Lee’s Summit · I-70 Davis Creek Bridge rehabilitation project near Sweet Springs · I-49 Main Street Bridge project near Grandview · I-49 and I55th Street Bridge project · I-49 and Grand River Bridge repair project near Archie · Route 291 Widening project in Harrisonville For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity . For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasC ity The department is expecting extreme congestion along major routes. As a reminder, parking on the shoulder of highways is illegal and causes a safety hazard. Vehicles parked on the shoulder for non-emergency reasons will be towed at the owner’s expense. If you plan to travel to view this event, here are a few driving tips to reach your viewing destination safely:

Don’t stop along the interstate and no parking on the shoulder. Please exit the highway to stop and view and/or photograph the solar eclipse. Don’t take photographs while driving. Turn your headlights on and do not rely on your automatic headlights. Prepare for extra congestion especially on the interstates in the path on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse. Don’t wear eclipse glasses while you’re driving. Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the main path if you can. If you have a minor crash on the eclipse day, please exit the highway to exchange insurance information. MO law requires vehicles to get out of the driving lanes when involved in a minor crash with no injuries. Make sure your car has a full tank of gas and bring water with you. Be prepared for potential cell service outages. Make room for emergency vehicles with flashing lights to get through crowded roads. Watch out for extra pedestrians along smaller roads. People may be randomly parking and walking alongside roads in the hour before the total eclipse to get the best viewing. Check traffic conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/







