MoDot will CLOSE the Entrance to Harris Park Community Center on Blue Parkway on Monday

MoDot will CLOSE the Entrance to Harris Park Community Center on Blue Parkway on Monday

September 14, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE the entrance to Harris Park Community Center on Blue Parkway on Monday Sept. 18, 2017 to rebuild the entrance. It will remain closed for 30 days. Harris Park Community Center members will access the center from southwest 6th  Street on the north side of Summit Waves. All work is weather permitting. 
  
This work is part of the current bridge and interchange project at Route 50 and Route 291 also under construction. The project includes reconstructing the Route 291 overpass bridges into a diverging diamond design and adding a roundabout at the intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street. Learn more about this project here:www.modot.org/kansascity/major_projects/Route_50_291_Interchange.htm 
  
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway. 
  
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). 


