Four-time National Pro Fastpitch Pitcher (NPF) of the Year and US Olympic Silver Medalist Monica Abbott will appear at a fundraiser at William Jewel College in January. Head Softball Coach Dustin Combs explained that the fundraiser would benefit the current softball program at William Jewell. “In part, this event is a fundraiser to continue to enhance our facility and give our girls a first class college experience,” he said. “However, I also look at it a Community Engagement event. We are giving young women a tremendous opportunity to meet and hear a powerful message from the best Pitcher to ever play our sport and one of the best female professional athletes in the world.”





Abbott holds the distinction as the first female professional athlete to sign a million-dollar contract when she signed with the Scrap Yard Dawgs, an NPF team, in May of this year. Combs, himself a professional coach in the NFP for the Akron Racers, explained that he has coached against Abbott for several years. “Monica is one of the best ambassadors for our sport and her message is inspiring,” he said. “We are thrilled to have Monica on the campus of William Jewell College. When Monica signed the one-million-dollar contract, the highest contract ever by a female athlete, to play in the NPF, she broke down a barrier not only for women professional athletes but for women in any career. We are hoping that this event will be attended by girls and women in any sport. However, this is also an opportunity for women in any career to be inspired to achieve greatness in their own profession.”

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Student Union located at 500 College Hill in Liberty. Tickets priced at $100 each include a Meet and Greet with Abbott and dinner as well as VIP seating for her motivational speech called “Making of the Million Dollar Arm.” Ticket holders will also attend a free autograph session and a Silent Auction. Tickets are also available for $30 and include the “Making of the Million Dollar Arm” presentation followed by the free autograph session.

A pitching clinic open to all ages featuring Monica Abbott will be held at Liberty High School on Sunday, January 22, 2017. The price for the clinic is $75. Ticket prices are just $60 for anyone who attended the Meet and Greet and dinner with Monica. Pitching clinics are limited to 25 participants and run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Hitting Clinic featuring William Jewell Head Coach Dustin Combs will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. that same day. The price for the Hitting Clinic is $75, or just $60 for anyone who attended the Meet and Greet and dinner with Monica. Participants to the Hitting Clinic are limited to 25 people as well.

Please RSVP the event no later than January 14, 2017. To register online, visit the William Jewell Cardinals softball page.