National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Alexis Mitchell

National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Alexis Mitchell

February 4, 2017

February 4, 2017

Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei 

Alexis Mitchell will be playing soccer at the University of South Dakota where she intends to major in mathematics/data analytics with a minor in coaching.

Alexis is a 3-year Varsity Letterman with 31 career goals and 25 assists, 2nd Team All-State – Junior Year, Kansas City All-Metro Team – 3 years, Big 6 All-Conference Team – 3 years, All-District Team – Sophomore & Junior Year, 4-year member of SAAC & Current SAAC President, National Honor Society, 2-time Academic letterman in the top 10% of her class, Student Ambassador & Senate Member and an  NAIA Champion of Character Nominee.


