Neighbors Come Out to Comment on West Pryor Village Application September 30, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



Planning Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the conceptual development plan for West Pryor Village approval by the full City Council.



City Planning and Special Projects Director Bob McKay told the Planning Commissioners that the City hoped the conceptual plan would be forwarded to the full City Council with a recommendation for approval. The City of Lee's Summit was the applicant.



Neighbors turned out at the September 26 Planning Commission meeting to once more to have their voices heard on a planned mixed-use development they fear will change their neighborhood, and not for the better.



West Pryor Village is a planned development located at the corner of NW Chipman Road and NW Pryor Road, near the Summit Fair and Summit Woods shopping centers. Lowenstein Park is located to the south of the proposed site. Single family residential homes are located to the south and west.



The proposed plan has undergone a number of iterations due to concerns voiced by members of the City Council and the public. McKay said that the plan for the site is for the area to be a place where people live, work, and shop. The concept goals included making the site a "destination point" with open outdoor spaces and a bicycle and pedestrian friendly environment. The plan includes a hotel, retail spaces, apartments, office spaces, and a parking garage.



Development plans will include moving of electrical transmission lines that bisect the property. Creative design is needed for the development, McKay said, due to a range in elevation differences. The property also backs up to an area that is undermined.



Residents in bordering neighborhoods voiced their concerns over the development at a number of meetings, including reservations over the multifamily residential units and the traffic that they feared would be routed through the neighborhoods.



Developers changed the configuration of traffic routes to keep traffic from directly flowing onto Black Twig Road, but concerns over the residential units remain.



The president of the home association for neighboring Summerfield subdivision clarified that Black Twig Lane would not be a part of direct access to the development. He expressed concern over the number of apartments that would be built.



A resident from the Bent Tree Bluffs neighborhood said that she worried that the people in the apartments would use roads through the park, making access for families using the parking lots for the park difficult.



McKay explained that the plan before the Commission was a concept. More studies, including a traffic study, would be a part of a preliminary development plan.



Another resident said that she had moved out of her home in the subdivision over concerns with the new development, as had a few other residents from the Summerfield neighborhood. She mentioned the number of "big box" stores and restaurants that have closed across the country in the past few months. "The reality is America is a little 'over-stored,'" she said. "People are giving us as consumers reasons to not leave our homes. And it's working."



McKay stated that he did not want to see big box retail at the site either, and that the City was hopeful the development would attract "boutique" businesses.



Commission Chairman said that he was a little cautious that the City was getting ahead of itself without commitment from the various property owners who own pieces of the development area. Commissioners Colene Roberts and Donnie Funk echoed his concerns.



Chairman Norbury said that concept is much better than the concept that they had seen before. He thanked the public for coming out and expressing their concerns. He said that he would vote for recommendation of approval on the conceptual development plan. "I think it is the best one we've seen, and I am not sure we are not going to get a better one that has a realistic chance for execution," he said.



Planning Commissioners Carla Dial, Colene Roberts, Donnie Funk, Don Gustafson, Jeffrey Sims, and Dana Arth, along with Chairman Jason Norbury attended the meeting.









