New local Instrument Approach Procedures (IAPs) for runway 18-36 at the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport (KLXT), 2751 NE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Mo., were published on Feb. 1, by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The new IAPs provide official confirmation from the FAA of the 5,501 ft. length of runway 18-36.





While the extension of runway 18-36 from 4,016 ft. to 5,501 ft. was completed at the end of September 2017, the publication of the new approaches is another important milestone. “The publishing of the new approaches means the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport and its 5,501 ft. runway is officially on the map. We have received many inquiries into the lengthened runway, but many pilots were not able to fly in until the approaches became officially published. We look forward to seeing new faces at the airport and we’re ready to showcase the improvements and our exceptional customer service,” says Airport Manager John Ohrazda.





KLXT is a full-service fixed-base operator (FBO) located just minutes from Kansas City, Mo. With quick and easy highway access, and close proximity to the Truman Sports Complex and downtown Kansas City, KLXT is in a great location for anyone flying into or out of the Kansas City metropolitan area. KLXT has two runways: 18-36 is a grooved concrete runway 5,501 ft. in length and 100 ft. wide; and 11-29 is 4,000 ft. in length and 75 ft. wide. KLXT also has a 40,000 sq. ft. heated enclosed hangar available for storage, concierge services, a new pilot’s lounge, crew cars and more.



