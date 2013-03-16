New Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer. Charged is William Grant Noble of Clinton





The charge alleges that Noble threw the rifle used in the murder of Officer Michael into a body of water North of Clinton, knowing that it had been used in the crime and with the intent to conceal it from investigators.





A class E felony is punishable by up to 4 years in the Department of Corrections.



The Court has issued a warrant with a bond of $25,000 cash only.



The charge is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent.



The investigation is continuing and could result in charges against other individuals.





As a result of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Clinton, Missouri Police Officer Gary Michael, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields has filed a Complaint charging William Grant Noble, age 35 of Clinton with the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence.