New Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer
August 10, 2017
As a result of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Clinton, Missouri Police Officer Gary Michael, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields has filed a Complaint charging William Grant Noble, age 35 of Clinton with the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence. The charge alleges that Noble threw the rifle used in the murder of Officer Michael into a body of water North of Clinton, knowing that it had been used in the crime and with the intent to conceal it from investigators. A class E felony is punishable by up to 4 years in the Department of Corrections.
The Court has issued a warrant with a bond of $25,000 cash only.
The charge is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent.
The investigation is continuing and could result in charges against other individuals.