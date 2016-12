New Coats For Lee's Summit Social Services





Matt Sanning of Lee's Summit Social Services accepted a donation of 36 New Coats and a cash donation from Steve Marsh, Deputy Grand Knight of the local Lee's Summit Knights of Columbus Council 6819 and Dean Heimes.





The donation of boys and girls coats has been an annual event for the last several years. The local council of the Knights of Columbus has several fundraisers each year that support our local children.