Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
New Year Fireworks Prohibited

New Year Fireworks Prohibited

New Year Fireworks Prohibited

December 31, 2016

Just a reminder, the use of any fireworks to celebrate the New Year is prohibited in the City of Lee's Summit.

Have a safe and happy New Year!


