Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
December 31, 2016
Just a reminder, the use of any fireworks to celebrate the New Year is prohibited in the City of Lee's Summit.
Have a safe and happy New Year!
