Nurse Next Door Announces Grand Opening by Celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Local husband and wife team bring #happieraging to Lee’s Summit





Lee’s Summit, MO (February 17, 2017) – In line with the rest of the nation, Missouri is expected to see phenomenal growth in the over 60 population. Estimates predict this senior group to comprise more than 26% of the total population in Missouri by 2030. This increasing senior population, along with its “still-child-rearing” caregivers, is fueling the demand for home health care and one of North America’s fastest growing providers, Nurse Next Door, has launched a locally owned and operated location in Lee’s Summit that will serve it and the surrounding areas.





Nurse Next Door Lee’s Summit will be announcing their Grand Opening by practicing what they preach. Owners, Tom and Kathleen Chastain, along with their eye popping pink car, Nurse Daisy Mae, will be at the Lee’s Summit HyVee at 310 SW Ward Rd. from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm passing out flowers to community residents.





“This business is all about caring,” says Tom Chastain. “We want to make a difference in people’s lives with this service; that’s exactly how we will celebrate our opening.”





The Chastains bring personal insight in their approach to caring. Having first-hand experience being caregivers for their aging parents, who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, they understand the complex challenges this and subsequent generations face and need for high quality care in the community. Tom’s Dad had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and had made it clear that his wishes were for his wife to stay in the family home once he was gone. “In 1994, as we were planning our wedding, my Dad was making plans for my Mom for after he was gone. After my Dad passed, it became clear how much care my Dad must have provided to my Mom. She was going to need a lot of support for her to be able to stay at home.” The 3 hour drive to help Tom’s Mom seemed like a world away as they searched for quality, dependable, caring options that would allow his mother remain at home. Much to the family’s disappointment, none were found and Tom’s Mom was forced to move to a retirement facility.

Many different variables have impacted the family landscape in the last 50 years. Some of these include: waiting longer to have children; dual incomes; stronger medical care; family sizes becoming smaller; and, a more mobile society. With this we face a caregiving epidemic. More and more seniors require that attentive care at the same time that their grown children are still in the midst of raising their own children and, these seniors’ children may or may not live close enough to provide that care. For the Chastains, they faced that reality again when in 2015 Kathleen’s Mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. While raising their two children, Tom and Kathleen vowed that things would be different; and thankfully it is. Kathleen’s Mom is already Nurse Next Door Lee’s Summit’s first client.





The Chastains did not come to this endeavor unprepared. Tom brings a wealth of corporate management experience having spent over 28 years at two different Kansas City Fortune 100 companies. Kathleen compliments this experience by offering her extensive background in client services/ project management, research and marketing. After careful and deliberate research, they found Nurse Next Door to be uniquely prepared to meet the massive challenge of caring for a generation of seniors with a care model unparalleled in the industry, including a 24/7 staffed client care services center and a Perfect Match Guarantee between client and caregiver.





By offering a full spectrum of home care services for seniors ranging from three hour companionship visits and housekeeping to round-the-clock care, Nurse Next Door Lee’s Summit gives families an affordable and caring solution to keep loved ones happy and healthy at home. Check out the following video showing Cathy Thorpe’s, Nurse Next Door CEO, own personal experience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tC8UUbrAS6E.





About Nurse Next Door





Nurse Next Door Home Care Services is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with more than 100 locations across North America. Focused on being the highest quality care option for seniors, the company consistently delivers the Happier Aging® experience – a unique method of getting clients back to doing the things they love to do and improving their quality of life. Founded in 2001 in Vancouver, BC, Nurse Next Door is fast becoming a globally admired brand.