She notified the Loss Prevention department of the suspect; who watched the suspect shoplift some merchandise. Two Loss Prevention employees contacted the suspect as he exited the store where a struggle ensued.

On May 28th at about 9:30 p.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was working in an off-duty capacity at Walmart, 10300 E. 350 Hwy. in Raytown. MO., when she recognized a wanted party.

The Deputy began to assist with the suspect’s apprehension, and the suspect began to actively fight the Deputy. The Deputy attempted to gain the suspect’s submission by discharging her taser at the suspect.

Though the taser was deployed at the suspect, it appeared to have no effect and the suspect continued to resist. Again, the Deputy attempted to gain compliance by drive stunning the suspect (placing the taser directly against the suspect’s body).





The suspect continued to struggle with the Deputy as the taser continued to have no effect on the suspect. The suspect then disarmed the Deputy of the taser, and was successful in tasering the Deputy in the neck. Fearing for her life and others at the scene, the Deputy drew her duty weapon and shot the suspect.

Emergency Medical Services were called to render aid to the suspect and the Deputy. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The Deputy was also treated and released from a local hospital.

The suspect was identified as Donald Sneed, 31 years old, of the Kansas City area. Sneed had active felony warrants for Robbery and Tampering with a motor vehicle.





The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.