Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Officer Involved Shooting at Raytown Walmart

Officer Involved Shooting at Raytown Walmart

Officer Involved Shooting at Raytown Walmart

May 29, 2017

Photo Donald Sneed
31 years old, of the Kansas City area.  
Sneed had active felony warrants for 
robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Sgt. John Payne 
Jackson County Sheriff's Office 
Public Information Officer 

On May 28th at about 9:30 p.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was working in an off-duty capacity at Walmart, 10300 E. 350 Hwy. in Raytown. MO., when she recognized a wanted party.  

She notified the Loss Prevention department of the suspect; who watched the suspect shoplift some merchandise. Two Loss Prevention employees contacted the suspect as he exited the store where a struggle ensued.

The Deputy began to assist with the suspect’s apprehension, and the suspect began to actively fight the Deputy. The Deputy attempted to gain the suspect’s submission by discharging her taser at the suspect.  
Though the taser was deployed at the suspect, it appeared to have no effect and the suspect continued to resist. Again, the Deputy attempted to gain compliance by drive stunning the suspect (placing the taser directly against the suspect’s body).  

The suspect continued to struggle with the Deputy as the taser continued to have no effect on the suspect. The suspect then disarmed the Deputy of the taser, and was successful in tasering the Deputy in the neck. Fearing for her life and others at the scene, the Deputy drew her duty weapon and shot the suspect.
 
Emergency Medical Services were called to render aid to the suspect and the Deputy. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The Deputy was also treated and released from a local hospital.
 
The suspect was identified as Donald Sneed, 31 years old, of the Kansas City area. Sneed had active felony warrants for Robbery and Tampering with a motor vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,460
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,617
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,959
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 1,158
Fringe Beerworks, A Unique Experience in Lee's Summit's Historic Downtown
Page Views: 772
Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Longview Art And World Music Festival Success
Longview Art And World Music Festival Success
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio