Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Officer-Involved Shooting In Clinton, Missouri

Officer-Involved Shooting In Clinton, Missouri

Officer-Involved Shooting In Clinton, Missouri

August 7, 2017

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017, a Clinton police officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Nitro for a traffic violation on Green Street south of Missouri Highway 13. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that as the suspect vehicle came to a stop the driver exited the vehicle and fired his weapon toward the officer, striking the officer. 

The officer returned fire before the suspect subsequently fled the scene in his vehicle. 

Officer Gary Michael, 37, was transported to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton, Missouri, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The suspect vehicle was later recovered approximately two blocks south of the initial shooting. The suspect is still at large, and has been identified as Ian McCarthy, 39, a white male from Clinton, Missouri. 

The public is advised against making contact with McCarthy, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McCarthy should contact law enforcement or call 911 or dial *55 on a cellular phone. 

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Clinton Police Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Officers from all three departments are currently searching for McCarthy.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 719
Senator Kraus Receives Gubernatorial Appointment to Serve on the Missouri Tax Commission
Page Views: 713
Lee's Summit Police Department Investigating Overnight Shooting
Page Views: 582
Answering questions about Board of Education - from Board President Terri Harmon
Page Views: 541
Lee's Summit man who was later shot by police is charged with discharging firearm
Page Views: 534
2017 Sales Tax Holiday August 4 - 6
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Greater Kansas City Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk
Greater Kansas City Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio