By Collin M. Stosberg, Sergeant

Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO

Public Information & Education Officer

Missouri State Highway Patrol

On March 3, 2018, at approximately 3:13 p.m., two Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a residence on NW 475 road in rural Johnson County. They were responding to a suspect shooting at a nearby residence.





When officers arrived at the residence they were immediately fired upon by the suspect with two bullets striking the side window injuring one of the deputies with flying glass.





Deputies immediately retreated from the residence to a safer position.





As the deputies backed up from the residence, the suspect then moved to a second location within the residence and began firing at the officers again striking their vehicle. The officers exited their vehicle, took cover and then engaged the suspect mortally wounding him.





Both Deputies were taken to the local hospital where they were treated for injuries caused by the shattered glass.





This investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.