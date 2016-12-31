Lee's Summit Tribune

One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee's Summit

December 31, 2016

By Sgt. Chris Depue
LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

On 12/31/16 at 7:45 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street in regards to a plane crash.

Upon arrival officers located a white, single engine light aircraft that had come to rest in the parking lot of the park. The pilot, a single occupant of the aircraft was extricated by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

The pilot had departed from LS Airport on 12/31/16 at approximately 7:40 a.m. and reported trouble with aircraft shortly after take off.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


